KJo says he had Varun, Sid, Alia before he had Yash and Roohi

Mumbai, Nov 20 The ‘Students’ of Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar -- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan -- have come a long way, as all of them are doing well in their careers. KJo, who hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, in a touching moment, said that before he had his kids Yash and Roohi, he had the three of them as his children.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra indeed hold a special place in Karan’s heart, and the show host left no stone unturned in expressing his love towards them.

Talking about this, Karan Johar told Varun and Sid: “I remember I made ‘My name is Khan’ in 2010 and both of you were part of it. I had made two very heavy films, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ and ‘My Name is Khan’ and I really wanted to make a high school musical and that decision of mine I feel was one of the most special decisions for me not because of the film, but because of the three of you that came into my life.”

He added: “She’s (Alia Bhatt) not here, I'll tell her in person how much I love her and she’s heard it enough. I love you both from my heart and before I had Yash and Roohi, I had the three of you. So I know how special my children are and I know how all three of you are to me and through good times, bad times, ugly times, sad times, I know you will all be there to hold both my hands because I do need it”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

