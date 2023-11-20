KJo says he had Varun, Sid, Alia before he had Yash and Roohi

By IANS | Published: November 20, 2023 06:17 PM 2023-11-20T18:17:23+5:30 2023-11-20T18:20:04+5:30

Mumbai, Nov 20 The ‘Students’ of Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar -- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan ...

KJo says he had Varun, Sid, Alia before he had Yash and Roohi | KJo says he had Varun, Sid, Alia before he had Yash and Roohi

KJo says he had Varun, Sid, Alia before he had Yash and Roohi

Google News Next

Mumbai, Nov 20 The ‘Students’ of Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar -- Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan -- have come a long way, as all of them are doing well in their careers. KJo, who hosts the streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, in a touching moment, said that before he had his kids Yash and Roohi, he had the three of them as his children.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra indeed hold a special place in Karan’s heart, and the show host left no stone unturned in expressing his love towards them.

Talking about this, Karan Johar told Varun and Sid: “I remember I made ‘My name is Khan’ in 2010 and both of you were part of it. I had made two very heavy films, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ and ‘My Name is Khan’ and I really wanted to make a high school musical and that decision of mine I feel was one of the most special decisions for me not because of the film, but because of the three of you that came into my life.”

He added: “She’s (Alia Bhatt) not here, I'll tell her in person how much I love her and she’s heard it enough. I love you both from my heart and before I had Yash and Roohi, I had the three of you. So I know how special my children are and I know how all three of you are to me and through good times, bad times, ugly times, sad times, I know you will all be there to hold both my hands because I do need it”

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app