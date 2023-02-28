Knife-wielding man shot dead inside Sydney police station

Sydney, Feb 28 The police force in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) has launched a "critical incident investigation", after a kniife-wielding man was shot dead inside a station in Sydney on Tuesday.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement that at 12.08 a.m. (local time), a man attended Auburn Police Station and threatened officers with a knife before he was shot, reports Xinhua news agency.

Officers immediately performed first aid on the man until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital but died a short time after, according to the statement.

During a press conference, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith told reporters that a "critical incident investigation" has been established and it will be led by homicide.

"A male person from Auburn, 32 years of age, entered the turnstiles of Auburn railway station. It was at this time he launched a frenzied attack on a 28-year-old cleaner working at the facility," said Smith.

"Around four minutes later, this same male, this same 32-year-old Auburn man arrived and was in the vicinity of the outside glass doors which separate the council building from the Auburn police station," the Commissioner noted.

When two officers moved from the police station and attempted to exit the building through the glass doors, the 32-year-old male went to attack the pair and the senior male officer then withdrew his service pistol and fired three shots.

