'Kolhapur's Kalash, Bihar's Mihila Paintings, Kashmir's Pashmina Shawl': Unique gifts PM Modi presented to leaders during three-nation visit

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Over the years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed India's foreign diplomacy into a vibrant display of cultural diversity. With each international visit, he doesn't just carry India's diplomatic agenda but also its rich heritage, showcasing its traditions, languages, art and spirituality.

Similarly, during his three-nation visit his visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, PM Modi presented global leaders with unique gifts from all corners of the country.

Among the gifts presented by Prime Minister Modi, eight were from Maharashtra, five from Jammu and Kashmir, three each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister presented Silofar Panchamrit Kalash (Pot) - a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He presented Warli paintings - a tribal art form originating from the Warli tribe primarily located in the Dahanu, Talasari and Palghar regions of Maharashtra, to Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who was also the host of the G20 Summit in Rio.

Prime Minister Modi also presented several gifts in the customised gift hamper to leaders of CARICOM countries. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was given Natural Rough Amethyst with a Silver Camel Head on Top from Pune. A Hand Carved Silver Chess Set with Traditional Design was given to Potugese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was presented with an Exquisite Silver Candle Stand, and a Hand Engraved Silver Fruit Bowl featuring intricate depictions of a peacock and a tree was given to CARICOM Secretary General Carla Barnett.

The vibrant culture of Jammu and Kashmir was also represented through gifts of a pair of papier-mache gold work vases, that PM Modi presented to his UK counterpart, Keir Starmer.

He also gave a Pashmina Shawl in a Papier Mache Box to the First Lady of Guyana and Kashmiri Saffron in the customised gift hamper to the leaders of CARICOM Countries.

A Silver Photo Frame with floral Work showcasing the state's rich heritage of detailed metalwork and traditional motifs was given to Argentina President Javier Milei. 'Marble Inlay Work', also known as 'Pietra Dura' with base marble sourced from Makrana in Rajasthan was given to Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store; and Gold Work Wooden Raj Sawari figurine - a beautiful representation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, combining intricate gold work with finely carved wood, given to Prime Minister of Guyana, Mark Phillips.

A Silver Clutch Purse studded with semi-precious stones handcrafted with intricate floral motif designs was presented to Brazil President Lula's spouse, Rosangela da Silva. Additionally, Araku Coffee, which is grown by indigenous communities in the Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh, was presented in the customised gift hamper given to leaders of CARICOM countries.

Sohrai painting from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand - known for its unique depiction of animals, birds, and nature and being a reflection of the agrarian lifestyle and the reverence for wildlife in tribal culture, was presented Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima. Khovar painting - a traditional art form that originates from the tribal regions of Jharkhand, given to Indonesia President, Prabowo Subianto.

Other gifts include Finely Fretted and Engraved Silver and Rosewood Ceremonial Photo Frame from Uttar Pradesh was given to the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric. A wooden toy train, a signature product from Channapatnaa small town in Karnataka, was given to the younger son of Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

A Tanjore Painting from Tamil Nadu was given to French President Emmanuel Macron. A Madhubani painting, also known as Mithila painting, a traditional art form originating from the Mithila region of Bihar, was given to Guyanese President Irfaan Ali.

In addition, a rare and exquisitely crafted Filigree Boat made of pure silver - a fine example of the centuries-old silver filigree art practised in Cuttack, Odisha was given to Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo and a Ladakhi kettle adorned with semi-precious stones was presented to Speaker of Guyana's National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir.

Notably, PM Modi participated in 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions with global leaders during his three-nation foreign visit from November 16 to 21.

He held a bilateral meeting in Nigeria, 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil and nine bilateral meetings in Guyana.

In Nigeria, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In Brazil, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders of Brazil, Indonesia, Portugal, Italy, Norway, France, the UK, Chile, Argentina and Australia. Amongst the 10 bilateral meetings in Brazil, PM Modi held talks with Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia president; Luis Montenegro, Portugal PM; Keir Starmer, UK PM, Gabriel Boric, Chile President and Javier Milei, Argentina President, as per the statement. In Brazil, PM also had informal interactions and pull-aside meetings with leaders of Singapore, South Korea, Egypt, the US and Spain and with the heads and executives of various international organisations like Ursula von der Leyen, European Union; Antonio Guterres, United Nations; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation; and Kristalina Georgieva and Gita Gopinath, IMF.

In Guyana, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders of Guyana, Dominica, Bahamas, Trinidad, Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St. Lucia.

Concluding his three-nation visit, he arrived in India today evening.

