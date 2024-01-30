Kolkata: Consulate General of China celebrates Spring Festival, bids farewell to outgoing envoy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 : The Consulate General of China in Kolkata hosted the 2024 Spring Festival reception alongside a farewell ceremony for Consul General Zha Liyou and his wife, Zheng Huiqun.

Monday marked Consul General Zha Liyou's last day in office, concluding a five-year tenure in India, particularly in East India.

"I feel very excited about the five years I spent in India, especially in East India," he told ANI.

Reflecting on his time in India, Consul General Zha Liyou expressed excitement and satisfaction, highlighting successful collaborations in various sectors despite uncertainties and challenges. He thanked friends in the government, politics, bureaucracies, business, and education for their support during his tenure. He emphasised the strong business connections established during his term.

"I feel satisfied because I have worked with friends in the communities, states, centre and the local. We have accomplished, given the times of certain uncertainties and difficulties, some very good things, especially regarding business connections," he added.

As part of his farewell activities, Consul General Zha Liyou met with colleagues and organised a farewell ceremony, extending New Year wishes to everyone.

The event featured a traditional dragon dance, adding a festive touch to the occasion. Guests from political circles, business communities, universities, schools, think tanks, the consular corps, Chinese community, and Chinese companies attended the celebration.

Consul General Zha Liyou concluded his remarks by expressing his admiration for India as a great country.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank my friends in the government, politics, bureaucracies, business and education, for their support to my office...This is a great country. I wish all my friends a very successful 2024," the outgoing envoy also said.

