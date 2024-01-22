Korean Embassy congratulates India on Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple

New Delhi [India], January 22 : The South Korean Embassy in India extended warm congratulations on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, emphasising the historical and cultural ties between Seoul and New Delhi.

"Congratulations on the consecration ceremony of the #RamTemple in #Ayodhya," the Korean Embassy in India said in a post on X.

The post also highlighted the deep-rooted historical connection between Ayodhya and Gaya, dating back to the year 48 AD when Queen Sriratna, also known as Heo Hwang-ok, married King Kim Suro.

"The place holds great symbolic importance for Korea-India relations based on the matrimonial link between Queen #Sriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) from Ayodhya and King Kim Suro from Gaya (Korea) in 48 AD," the embassy's post added.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ayodhya to take part in the auspicious ceremony. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of PM Modi who led the rituals.

Ayodhya and Korea have a deep historical connection through Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya, who travelled to Korea in 48 CE and married Korean King Suro.

In Korea's ancient history book, it's written that a princess from Ayodhya married the Korean king Kim Suro. In archaeological findings from the king's tomb, artefacts belonging to Ayodhya have been found.

Kim Jung-Sook, who served as first lady of South Korea from 2017 to 2022, was in Ayodhya in November 2018 as the state guest for Deepotsav - grand celebrations of the Diwali festivities.

She was also the chief guest at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Queen Suriratna (Heo Hwang-ok) Memorial in Ayodhya on the same day, according to MEA.

PM Modi also met Sook during her visit in 2018. In their meeting, PM Modi and the South Korean First Lady discussed the deep civilizational and spiritual links between India and South Korea, and exchanged views on promoting people-to-people exchanges.

