Krasheninnikov volcano erupts in Kamchatka for the first time

Moscow [Russia], August 3 (ANI/ Izvestia): The eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano was recorded for the first time. This was reported on August 3 in the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kamchatka Territory.

"An ash discharge from the Krasheninnikov volcano has been recorded in Kamchatka. The ash release occurred at an altitude of up to 6 thousand meters, with the height of the giant itself being 1856 m...The Krasheninnikov volcano was assigned an "orange" aviation hazard code," the agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel. (ANI/ Izvestia)

