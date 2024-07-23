Kremlin awaits 'concrete action' following Zelensky's proposal on negotiations

Moscow, July 23 Moscow will wait for concrete actions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, while commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal of possible talks with Russia.

Russian representatives should be present at a second peace conference on Ukraine, which is scheduled to be held in November, said Zelensky on Monday.

"What exactly is behind these words? What specific plans are we discussing? What actions are being proposed in this regard?" Peskov asked, noting that it was too early to judge and necessary to wait for specific actions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman said that Washington would likely keep supporting Ukraine, and the financial burden increasingly be placed on its "European subordinates".

Western aid to Kiev would "not contribute to the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, but on the contrary, will prolong it," said Peskov, adding that it would not affect the outcome of Russia's special military operation in any way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor