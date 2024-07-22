Kristen Michal authorised to form new Estonian government

Tallinn, July 22 The Parliament of Estonia (Riigikogu) on Monday gave Kristen Michal, the Reform Party's candidate for prime minister, a mandate to form a new government.

At an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu, 64 MPs voted to give Michal the mandate, while 27 voted against.

Prior to the vote, Michal gave a 20-minute overview of the grounds for forming the government. Subsequently, the mainly opposition deputies asked the prime minister-designate critical questions and criticized the coalition deal, particularly the tax increases it envisages.

Michal said the tax increases were justified by the need to increase spending on defense and internal security, Xinhua news agency reported.

At the same time, the prime minister-designate also promised spending cuts and reforms in governance, as well as steps to stimulate economic growth and the transition to a green economy.

President Alar Karis is expected to appoint the new government on Monday evening, and the government will take the oath of office in front of the Riigikogu on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor