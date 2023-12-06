Kriti Sanon wraps up Manali schedule for her production 'Do Patti'

Mumbai, Dec 6 Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has wrapped up the schedule of her maiden production 'Do Patti' in Manali, and shared some behind-the-scenes from the shooting of the movie.

The actress is now set to bring fresh narratives to audiences with her debut production, showcasing her versatility both in front of and behind the camera.

Taking to social media, Kriti shared some random videos with the director and the crew. She also gave a glimpse of her furry friend, delicious jalebi, and the snow clad mountains.

Along with the string of photos and videos, she expressed: "Manali.. You are beautiful! It's a Schedule wrap for #DoPatti!! Cold weather, Warm hearts! Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team! @beatnikbob5 @martratassepp you guys killed it! C#DoPatti @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

The movie is produced by her production house Blue Butterfly Films.

Kriti was last seen in 'Ganapath'. She also has 'The Crew' in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor