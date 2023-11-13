Krushal Ahuja on his ‘Jhanak’ role: ‘Audience will witness a varied range of Anirudh's emotions’

Mumbai, Nov 13 Actor Krushal Ahuja, known for 'Rishton Ka Manjha', 'Ranu Pelo Lottery', and 'Ki Kore Bolbo Tomay', will be seen playing the protagonist in the upcoming show ‘Jhanak’. He opened up on the audition he gave for the role of Anirudh, adding that the audience will witness a varied range of emotions of his character.

Actress Hiba Nawab will be portraying the titular role of Jhanak, along with Krushal as Anirudh.

Talking about the same, he said: "I gave the audition and did mock shoots, and in one day, I was finalised for the character of Anirudh in the show Jhanak.”

“I am blessed to work with an amazing production house and look forward to it. Anirudh is a software engineer who is passionate about photography. The audience will get to witness the varied range of emotions of Anirudh,” he added.

The show narrates the story of a young woman who grows up in poverty and aspires to become a dancer. Jhanak decides to overcome all obstacles for her aspirations, but her life is turned upside down when a tragedy befalls her family.

Jhanak's tale demonstrates how, like a phoenix, she emerges from the ashes. The viewers are in for a heart-touching journey of Jhanak, Anirudh, and Arshi and how they tackle their twisted relationships. It also stars Chandani Sharma as Arshi.

Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, the show will air on Star Plus from November 20.

