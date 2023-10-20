K’taka constitutes nine vision groups to ensure sectoral industrial growth

Bengaluru, Oct 20 To ensure sectoral industrial growth, the Karnataka government has constituted nine new vision groups under the chairmanship of the Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B Patil.

These visionary groups comprising industry experts as members will focus on the sectors of aerospace and defence, machine tools, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), pharmaceuticals, core manufacturing, automotive/electric vehicles, industry 5.0, textiles, and green energy.

Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary to government, Commerce and Industries Department will be the Vice-Chairperson for all the groups and Chief Executive Officer, Invest Karnataka Forum will be the Member Secretary.

Speaking about the formation of vision groups, Patil said that the government aims to make Karnataka the top destination for future-tech manufacturing in Asia, through equitable and sustainable growth. To transform this vision into reality, the government has devised a strategic plan that involves the formation of vision groups, he added.

"These vision groups would provide guidance and strategic insights to the department. Further, these will facilitate the creation of detailed sectoral plans, identify lucrative investment opportunities, and recommend interventions to enhance Karnataka's appeal to potential investors. They would also play the role of providing timely direction, and counsel," Patil explained.

The members of the newly constituted vision groups are --

Apparao Venkata Mallavarapu, MD and Chairman of Centum Electronics, Udayant Malhoutra, CEO and MD of Dynamatic Technologies, HG Chandrashekar, Founder and MD of SASMOS, Ashwani Bhargava, Senior Director, Boeing, Krittivas Mukherjee, Director - governemnt Affairs, Airbus, Samit Ray, Head - Public Affairs, Raytheon, CB Anathakrishnan, Chairman & MD, HAL. (Aerospace and Defence).

Jitendra Chaddah, Country Head, Global Foundries, Santhosh Kumar, Managing Director, Texas Instruments, Ramesh Kunhikannan, Board Member, Kaynes Technology, Vinay Shenoy, MD, Infineon, Venu Nuguri, MD and CEO, Hitachi Energy, S.K.Murthy, Director of IP, M/s Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Charan Gurumurthy, MD, M/s Tata Semiconductors Assembly and Testing Private Limited, Vemagal, Kolar Dist. (ESDM)

Guruprasad Mudlapur, JMD and CTO, Bosch, Arun Mittal, Director, Exide Automotive, Sudeep Dalvi, Senior VP and Director, Toyota, Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo, Sushant Naik, Global Head- Govt.and Public Affairs, Tata Motors. (Auto and EV).

Sanjay Koul, MD, Timken, Harish B, CEO, ACE,Lakshmikanthan Krishnan, Director, TaeguTec, A Venkata Krishnan, CEO, Yuken, Tarang V Parikh, MD, YG-1 (Machine Tools).

GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Siddharth Mittal, CEO and MD, Biocon, Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & MD, Jubilant Lifesciences, Vishnukant Bhutada, MD, Shilpa, Umang Vohra, MD and CEO, Cipla, Dilip Surana, Chairman and MD, Microlabs. (Pharma).

Vinod Noval, CEO, JSW, K.C.Jhanwar, MD, Ultratech, RahulKumar, Joint MD, Baldota, Bahirji A. Ghorpade, MD, SMIORE, RBM Tripathi, President Operations, JK Cement (Vinod Noval, CEO, JSW (Core Manufacturing).

Akshay Singhal, CEO and Founder, Log9, Mallikarjun Santhanakrishnan, CEO, GS Global Ventures, Rohan M Ganapathy, CEO, Bellatrix, Awais Ahmed, CEO, Pixxel, Souvik Sengupta, CEO and Co-founder, Infra.Market, Gadhadar Reddy, CEO & Founder, Nopo Nanotechnologies. (Industry 5.0).

Pankaj Narula, CEO, Shahi Exports Pvt. Ltd., Gautam Chakravarti, CEO, Gokaldas exports, Vishak Kumar, CEO, Aditya Birla Madura F and L, V S Ganesh, CEO, Page Industries, Punit Lalbhai, Vice Chairman and ED, Arvind Mills. (Textiles).

Kishore Nair, CEO and Director, Avaada Energy, Vivek Singla, President and Green H2 Head, Renew Power, Krishna Revankar, CEO, Emmvee Solar Systems, Sharad Pungalia, CEO and MD, Amplus Solar, Ashish Khanna, CEO & MD, Tata Power Solar. (Green energy).

