K'taka girl student writes to CM for toilet at school

Bengaluru, Feb 24 A ninth standard student from Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asking him to construct a toilet at her school as it is embarrassing to stand in long queues during breaks. There is only one toilet for 132 students in this school.

Pavithra G, studying in the government school of Annorukeri village near Gundlupet town in Chamarajanagar district, has said in her letter that, as many as 132 students studied at the school and during breaks, students have to stand in queues. It takes about 30 minutes to get your turn.

"This is so embarrassing for me. Please consider me as your daughter and build one more toilet facility in the school premises. I am ready to contribute Rs 25 that I have saved for myself," she said.

She has also mentioned in the letter that she had left school for the same reason and also pleaded with CM Bommai to consider her as his daughter and take up the construction. Not only Pavithra, many students from the school of the bordering district have written to the Chief Minister demanding an additional toilet facility.

Earlier, Bommai had responded to a young girl who wrote to him that until her village is connected by the road, she would not get married. He got the road built in no time. However, Bommai is yet to react to this letter of a school girl.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has said, while answering a question to Congress MLC Sunil Gouda B. Patil in the recently concluded session, that as many as 179 primary and higher primary schools in the state have no toilet facilities.

