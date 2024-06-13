Kuwait Deputy ensures MoS Singh of necessary assistance, support for victims of deadly fire incident

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 13 : First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, on behalf of the Emir of Kuwait ensured Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh all necessary assistance and support for the victims of the deadly fire incident that killed over 40 Indians on Wednesday.

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh, who is currently in Kuwait to monitor the situation, called on the first Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait.

Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

"MoS @KVSinghMPGonda called on H.E. Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense & Interior of Kuwait. DPM conveyed condolences on behalf of HH the Amir and his instructions to ensure all necessary assistance and support," the Indian embassy in Kuwait said on X.

The MoS also conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi to the Emir of Kuwait.

He also thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and the leadership of Kuwait proactive facilitation being provided by Kuwaiti authorities.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya has assured visiting Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh of "early repatriation" of mortal remains of Indians who were killed in a fire incident on Wednesday at a labour housing facility in the Mangaf area of Kuwait.

He also conveyed his condolence on the tragic incident and said that full support will be extended in medical care and the investigation of the incident.

MoS MEA Singh also visited Mubarak Al Kabeer Hospital in Kuwait where seven Indians, who were injured in a fire incident, are undergoing treatment. He ascertained their well-being and assured them of the Indian government's support.

During his visit, he said that he appreciated the hospital authorities, doctors, and nurses for taking good care of Indians.

After arrival in Kuwait, Kirti Vardhan Singh immediately rushed to Jaber Hospital to ascertain well well-being of Indians who had been injured in the fire incident in the Mangaf area on Wednesday. He met six injured Indians undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Over 40 Indians died and over 50 others were injured in the fire, the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding the injured are being treated in five government hospitals in Kuwait.

Citing the hospital authorities, the MEA reported that most of the admitted patients are stable.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait continues to remain in touch with local authorities to provide relief to those affected by the incident.

