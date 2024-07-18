Kuwait embassy clarifies: No Kuwaiti involved in Delhi harassment case

New Delhi [India], July 18 : The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in New Delhi has issued a clarification regarding the recent media reports of an alleged harassment incident involving a locally engaged worker at the embassy.

The statement addresses the details surrounding the case, emphasising that no Kuwaiti citizens were involved.

According to the Embassy's official statement, "Both the alleged accused and the complainant, are Indian citizens, and no Kuwaiti citizen is involved in the case."

The clarification comes in response to reports that a 70-year-old worker was arrested for allegedly molesting a 20-year-old housekeeping staff member employed at the embassy.

Media reports had indicated that the 70-year-old worker, employed as a member of the multi-tasking staff, was accused of molesting the younger staff member, who has been working at the embassy since February 2024. The incident reportedly led to the arrest of the accused, with the police actively investigating the matter.

The Embassy clarified that the complainant is part of the multi-tasking staff of an outsourcing company engaged by the Embassy for housekeeping duties. "The complainant is still reporting, as usual, to the Embassy for carrying out routine work," the statement confirmed.

The Embassy also highlighted that the case is currently under investigation by the Police and that they are awaiting the outcome of the investigation or any court directives before taking further action.

"Since the matter was reported to the Police, the Police contacted both the complainant and the accused, and called them outside the Embassy to investigate the matter," the statement noted.

