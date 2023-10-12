Kuwait: Embassy of India organises 'Explore Incredible India' to promote tourism

Kuwait City [Kuwait], October 12 : The Indian Embassy in Kuwait organised an event titled 'Exploring Incredible India' to promote tourism to India.

The event on Wednesday saw the participation of leading travel agents and hoteliers from India and over 150 travel operators from Kuwait.

Eminent travel bloggers and travellers from Kuwait also shared their India experiences during the event.

Ambassador of India, Adarsh Swaika, highlighted the enormous potential for tourism to India. He underlined the 'complete tourism experience' that India offers.

"Embassy of India organized 'Explore Incredible India' tourism event today with participation of leading travel agents and hoteliers from India and over 150 travel operators from Kuwait. It showcased 'the complete tourism experience' that India offers," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on the social media platform, X.

The event was also live-streamed on the Embassy's social media platforms for maximum outreach.

Three days ago, Ambassador Swaika met Kuwait's Minister of Electricity and Water, Jaseem Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ostad and discussed bilateral cooperation in energy and agriculture sectors between the two countries.

Taking to X, the Indian embassy in Kuwait shared the information regarding the meeting saying, "Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Minister of Electricity and Water H.E Dr Jassem Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ostad. Discussions pertained to potential bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energy and agriculture. India has one of the largest renewable energy programmes."

The bilateral trade between India and Kuwait has touched an all-time high of USD 12.5 billion, Swaika said last month.

Trade between the two countries has seen a 90 per cent yearly jump and currently, it is skewed towards hydrocarbon exports from Kuwait and exports of mainly food products from India. The bilateral trade has the potential for diversification, the envoy said.

India and Kuwait share historically warm and close bilateral ties and the relationship has been nourished by sustained cultural and civilizational linkages. There are around one million Indians in Kuwait.

India is amongst the largest trading partners of Kuwait and the Gulf country is a major supplier of oil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor