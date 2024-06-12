Kuwait fire tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia relief Rs 2 lakh to families of deceased Indian nationals

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on the fire tragedy in Kuwait on Wednesday and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased Indian nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund.

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

According to the Prime Minister's Office official statement, "The meeting was chaired at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi."

PM Modi expressed his deep sorrow at the unfortunate incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He further wished for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Prime Minister directed that the Government of India should extend all possible assistance.

MOS External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh should immediately travel to Kuwait to oversee the relief measures and facilitate expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains.

"Prime Minister announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh to the families of deceased India nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund," the statment added.

The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, the Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh, Principal Secretary to PM Pramod Kumar Mishra, the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

India's ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

The ambassador also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six workers, who are expected to be mostly Indians, who got injured in the fire incident were admitted.

Among those six, the hospital authorities confirmed that four of them have been released, one has shifted to Jahra Hospital and one in the ward is stable now.

The Indian Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number +965-65505246 in connection with the tragic fire incident involving Indian workers today.

"All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. The embassy remains committed to rendering all possible assistance," it said in a post on X.

