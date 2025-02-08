Kuwait rejects displacing Palestinians from Gaza

Kuwait City, Feb 8 Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya has affirmed the country's rejection of displacing Palestinians from Gaza, stressing the importance of adhering to the two-state solution.

Al-Yahya told media on the sidelines of a gathering of diplomatic accredited missions in Kuwait that "I do not see the issue of displacement as negotiable".

"The Palestinian people alone decide their fate, and we remain firm in this stance both at the Gulf and Arab levels," he said.

An extraordinary Arab summit will be held in Cairo in late February or early March to oppose "Gaza displacement", he noted, adding that the exact date of the summit will be determined in coordination with Arab states, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry issued a statement on social media platform X, voicing support for the Palestinians' just cause and legitimate right to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders.

Kuwait categorically rejects "Israeli settlement policies, the annexation of Palestinian lands, and the displacement of the brotherly Palestinian people from their land, given that such steps constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the relevant (UN) Security Council resolutions and a threat to the security and stability of the region," the statement read.

Kuwait's response followed a controversial proposal by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggesting the United States take control of the Gaza Strip and relocate its residents to Egypt and Jordan.

After Trump's remarks, many Arab and Muslim countries have already voiced their opposition to the idea of displacing Gazans from their homeland.

