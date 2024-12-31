Kuwait submits bid to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 31(ANI/WAM): The Kuwait Football Association officially announced that it has submitted a bid to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, following the conclusion of the ongoing Arabian Gulf Cup, which is currently being held in Kuwait until January 4th.

Sheikh Ahmed Al-Yousef, President of the Kuwait Football Association, confirmed today that several arrangements are underway to have Fahaheel Club Stadium ready by February 2025, in addition to preparing a number of other stadiums. (ANI/WAM)

