Kuwait's Emir orders probe in a massive fire, vows accountability for anyone responsible

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah demanded to probe the cause of the fire in Kuwait's Mangaf city which killed at least 49 persons and vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the tragedy.

Kuwait's ambassador to India Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali expressed his condolences and sympathy to the victims of the fire incident, which led to the loss of at least 49 lives.

On Wednesday, Kuwait's Interior Ministry revised the death toll up to 49, from 41 issued earlier, after forensic teams scoured the charred building, according to Al Jazeera.

"My sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the victims of the unfortunate fire accident that led to the death and injury of dozens this morning, in one of the Kuwaiti towns," Kuwait's ambassador said.

"May God bless the victims with His vast mercy and forgiveness, and make them dwell in His spacious Paradise. And inspire their families and loved ones that the injured person recovers quickly and recovers well," he added.

Ambassador Alshemali further stressed that they are following the investigations in this matter.

"We are following the investigations in this matter," he said, adding, "His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait, demands that the causes of the fire be quickly known and those responsible be held accountable."

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait on the instructions of PM Modi to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire tragedy in a southern city of the country early on Wednesday.

The minister will also coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who have died.

"As directed by PM @narendramodi, MoS for External Affairs @KVSinghMPGonda is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Following the fire that broke out in Kuwait City, the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

The ambassador said that over 30 Indian workers have been injured in the fire incident.

Earlier today, the Indian envoy also visited the incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation and emphasised that the embassy is in touch with the concerned authorities for necessary action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor