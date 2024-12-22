"Kuwait's highest civilian honour recognises PM Modi's leadership in strengthening India-Gulf ties": EAM Jaishankar

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday hailed the conferment of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order, Kuwait's highest civilian order on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Emir of Kuwait and emphasised that the honour recognises PM Modi's leadership in strengthening India's ties with the Gulf region.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "The conferment of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah on PM Shri @narendramodi is a proud moment for all Indians."

EAM Jaishankar also noted that the award highlights "historic ties and people-to-people relations" between India and Kuwait.

"The honour recognises Prime Minister's steadfast commitment and leadership in strengthening linkages with the Gulf region. Also showcases the depth of India-Kuwait historic ties and people-to-people relations," the post added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was honoured with Kuwait's highest civilian award 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' by Emir of Kuwait.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is awarded to Heads of State, foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families.

PM Modi concluded his two-day official visit to Kuwait and emplaned for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, PM Modi held multiple engagements and held discussions to further deepen the India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi also interacted with Kuwaitian social media influencers who promote Yoga in the Gulf nation.

PM Modi discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech and security with the Emir of Kuwait. Both leaders also agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

Notably, it was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

