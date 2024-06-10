Kuwait's top leadership congratulate Narendra Modi for taking oath as Prime Minister for new term

Kuwait City [Kuwait], June 10 : Kuwait's top leadership extended warm congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his swearing-in for a new term following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) victory in legislative elections.

Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah all sent cables expressing their heartfelt felicitations to Prime Minister Modi.

In his message, Amir Sheikh Meshal praised "the good historical relations between the two friendly countries, wishing the Indian Prime Minister good health, wellness, continued success and prosperity, and for India further progress and prosperity."

Likewise, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled conveyed his sincere congratulations, emphasising his wishes for Prime Minister Modi's well-being and success in his new term.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah also joined in extending his congratulations, expressing his best wishes for Prime Minister Modi and the continued progress and prosperity of India under his leadership.

These messages of goodwill from Kuwait's leadership underscore the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation shared between Kuwait and India, marking a positive start to Prime Minister Modi's new term.

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for a third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

PM Modi is the second Indian leader to win a third term after first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Alongside Narendra Modi, 30 cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with independent charge and 36 Ministers of State were sworn into the council of ministers on Sunday evening.

Kuwait and India are the members of Non-aligned Movement (NAM). Both share identical views on various regional and international matters, and have been cooperating with each other in international forums. High level discussions and consultations between the two friendly countries is a regular feature of bilateral relations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kuwait and India have signed various agreements to provide a framework for the development of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor