Kyiv again deceived everyone: Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative at UNSC

New Delhi, Aug 29 Dmitry Polyanskiy, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations spoke at the UNSC briefing on Ukraine, and asserted that the Kyiv regime has once again deceived everyone engaging in peace talks after it attacked the Kursk region.

Referring to the August “Kursk adventure,” Polyanskiy reiterated that Ukraine itself dubbed the attack of Zelensky’s regime on the peaceful Russian border region. Addressing the gathering, he said:

“Our Western colleagues could not ignore ample evidence showing Ukrainian nationalists in the Kursk region executing civilians, including pregnant women, who tried to leave the area of hostilities. There is also evidence that Ukrainian nationalists hit civilian cars, launch drones at ambulances, journalists and volunteers trying to rescue people from Ukrainian punishers, loot Russian villages and stores and post it all on the Internet. They do shell and destroy civilian objects, including residential buildings, schools and hospitals, harass civilians and take them hostage, while demonstratively using Nazi paraphernalia and symbols.”

He went on to add: “Furthermore, there has emerged irrefutable evidence that the Kiev regime was intentionally shelling the Kursk nuclear power plant and was planning to take over the plant during their armed operation.”

Given the sequence of events in the backdrop of which the discussion came to the fore, Polyanskiy remarked: “It is clear that this is not the best background possible to convene a Security Council meeting, so our Western colleagues waited until the very end of the month and requested the meeting ‘under the wire’.”

Calling the Ukrainian President “expired,” the Russian diplomat said that the rationale behind the “suicidal Kursk adventure” is not clear.

Pointing to the US and its satellites, he added that they “must also bear in mind the fact that Ukraine’s armed forces are fighting with Western weapons in the Kursk region (they have no weapons of their own left). They are using and losing German and American tanks and targeting peaceful towns with Western artillery and MLRS.”

He highlighted that the complicity of Western countries in the crimes of the Kiev regime has become even more obvious, adding that there will be a discussion at length on the matter of Western weapons supplied to Ukraine on August 30.

Calling it “naïve” to expect the US and its NATO allies to make any objective assessment of what has been done by Ukraine, Polyanskiy said: “Our Western colleagues invoke a well-worn mantra of Kiev’s 'right to self-defence’ and ‘protection from Russian aggression’. Today these words sounded particularly untrue.”

Addressing the President at the session, he said: “This reckless ‘Kursk adventure’ undertaken by the Ukrainian President has another practical consequence. As you will recall, in June, the Russian President put forward a peace proposal to Ukraine that reflected the real situation on the front and took into account the genesis of the Ukrainian crisis. For some time after that, the rhetoric of the Kiev leaders was more peace-loving, and many of our colleagues from the Global South rushed to the conclusion that we were about to start peace talks.”

With regard to peace talks and Russia’s continued military engagement in the region, Polyanskiy stated: “This time, the Kiev regime once again deceived everyone who played along talking about peace, and finally decided for escalation by attacking the Kursk region. Thus, all of the questions were removed this way. I do hope that no one has any more illusions about it. We’ve never had any, and therefore we’ll continue to implement the goals of our special military operation establishing peace in Ukraine.”

