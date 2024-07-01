Kyiv rocked by explosions amid missile attacks

Kyiv, July 1 Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital amid Russian missile attacks, a local official and media outlets reported.

The air defence was operating near the capital, and the debris from the destroyed missile hit an apartment block in Kyiv's northern Obolonskyi district, said the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, on social media.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, reports Xinhua news agency, citing Klitschko.

According to the media reports, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and five regions in northern, central and northeastern Ukraine during the attacks.

