"Kyrgyzstan is reasonable for students," Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan in Chennai says

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 : Prakash Rao Venkata Ramana Duvvuri, Honorary Consul Kyrgyz Republic in Chennai said that Kyrgyzstan is reasonable for Indian students to pursue medical field.

"Kyrgyzstan is very reasonable. The entire cost of medical education there is not more than 25 lakhs for all the five years. Whereas 25 lakhs is nothing for medical education in this country. In this country, we talk of 1 crore 75 lakhs minimum. As I said, 25 lakhs is maximum cost, including maintenance and all that. So that's why today you find 10,000 students from South of India doing medicine there. And overall from India around 20,000 students are there. A lot of students go into Russia for education," he told ANI.

Duvvuri said that all these nations were once a part of the Soviet Union, and these countries are preferred for the safety and security they offer.

"All these countries were a part of Soviet Union at one time. They got separated in 1992, I think, Kyrgyzstan got separated. So the country is developing after the independence. Among the neighboring countries, here safety and stability is very good. Not only safety of people, stability of the government and all is very good here. No problems," he said.

Duvvuri said that he was proud of the opening of the consulate, as Tamil Nadu significantly contributes to the GDP of the country and it is a huge moment for the state.

"I'm so proud about it because we are an advanced state we are the second largest state of India industrially and we are the highest GDP contributing state for the country. So I think it should be pride for them also, not only for Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is the best state, one of the best states in this country and we have a very good infrastructure. Tamil Nadu is very well advanced in this country," he said.

Talking about the infrastructure, Duvvuri said that Kyrgyz infrastructure must be good, and the US-like stringent policies would not be implemented here.

"I haven't seen but what I understand is it is reasonably good. It a developing country. I think the opportunity should be good. And what happened in USA cannot happen here," he said.

He added that the immigration crackdown in the US cannot be implemented overnight, as the Indian population is strong there.

"And in USA also, I feel, it's only a temporary phase. Because a country like US with today more than five million Indians, and most of the Indians are in very good positions in US. I think American citizens itself will be around more than two million, Indian-Americans-Indians.

So Indian citizens are a very strong community and Trump overnight can't destroy it. Maybe to some extent, it's setback to newcomers or for the new people to go. I don't think on what Trump decision he has taken. I understand Canada wants to win cash. Canada wants to offer more citizenships and take more people. These countries, that problem won't come," he said.

Duvvuri said that he plans to attract investments and trade in the state.

"I should look for some investments now. My idea is basically business and trade and investments. Trade and investments, is, medical tour is a very good scope. And investments I should see how things will come across," he said.

In a significant diplomatic milestone, the Kyrgyz Republic has inaugurated its first-ever Honorary Consul Office in Chennai, marking the Republic's maiden representation in South India.

The office, which will cover the consular district of Tamil Nadu, is headed by Prakash Rao Venkata Ramana Duvvuri, an eminent scientist, entrepreneur, and global consultant, who has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This is currently the only Honorary Consul Office of the Kyrgyz Republic in India. The initiative is aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, education, culture, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Askar Beshimov, Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Guzel, Consular of the Kyrgyz Republic, who extended their support and goodwill for the new chapter in diplomatic relations.

