Kyrgyzstan: Six killed, three injured in traffic accident

Bishkek, Aug 12 Six people were killed and three others injured in a traffic accident in southern Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the country's Interior Ministry reported.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning on the Bishkek-Osh highway in the Nooken district of the Jalal-Abad region, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the report.

The driver of a crossover drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of six passengers in the crossover and the injury of another.

The driver of the truck and his passenger were hospitalised, the report said.

