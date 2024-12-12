Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister to visit India on Friday, hold talks with EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovich, will be on a three-day visit to India from December 13-15.

According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Moldokanovich will arrive in New Delhi on Friday, marking the beginning of his visit.

On Saturday, he will meet with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in Delhi. After concluding his engagements in India, he will depart from New Delhi on Sunday.

Earlier in August, EAM Jaishankar extended greetings to Kyrgyzstan counterpart Zheenbek Kulubaev and people of the country on Kyrgyzstan Independence Day. He expressed confidence that the ties between two nations will continue to strengthen.

Jaishankar shared a video that had glimpses of high-level interactions between India and Kyrgyzstan. The special forces of two nations conducted Khanjar in Bakloh in 2024. The two nations have held 12th Foreign Office Consultations in Bishkek in 2022.

While sharing the video on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Best Wishes to FM Zheenbek Kulubaev and the Government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic on their Independence Day. Confident that our multi-faceted ties will continue to strengthen."

Following the independence of Kyrgyzstan on August 31 1991, India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties on March 18, 1992. The resident mission of India was set up on 23 May 1994, according to MEA. India and Kyrgyzstan marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022.

Bound by historical and civilisational links, political ties between India and Kyrgyzstan have traditionally been warm and friendly.India and Kyrgyzstan are strategic partners.

Kyrgyz Republic supported India in securing full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and has also supported the bid of India for permanent membership of the UN Security Council. In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment. Both countries also share common concerns on threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking.

