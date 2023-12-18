'Laadla' is Ikka's tribute to Bholenath

Mumbai, Dec 18 Rapper Ikka has released a new track titled 'Laadla', and it is an ode to Bholenath.

The song is the second drop from his album ‘Only Love Gets Reply’.

It has been sung and penned by Ikka himself, music production is done by Sanjoy.

The song follows his earlier track ‘Urvashi’ on which he collaborated with MC Stan.

Talking about the song, Ikka said: "This track is very close to my heart and is a tribute to Bholenath. I wanted to create something that pushes the boundaries of what rap and hip-hop can be in the Indian music scene.”

The music video of ‘Laadla’, directed by Agan and Azeem Mann, features Ikka alongside Monica Sharma.

The video boasts of cutting-edge visuals and modern contemporary aesthetics at par with international music videos.

The track is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

