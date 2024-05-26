"Labour don't have a clear plan," British PM Sunak slams Opposition, vows to bring back mandatory national service

London [UK], May 26 : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday, unveiled his first new policy before "snap elections", saying that his Conservative Party will bring back mandatory national service for 18-year-old Britons, which has been dubbed "desperate" by the opposing Labour Party, reported Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The national service would require young people to either join the military full-time or volunteer one weekend a month in community service.

After the party's plan to bring back mandatory national service, Sunak said that he believed the service would help young people learn "real-world skills, do new things and contribute to their community and our country", as well as fostering "national spirit".

Sunak shared a video message on X, emphasising that Britain today faces a future that is more dangerous and more divided, adding that one of the problems in their society is that they don't have the opportunities that young people deserve.

"We have so much to be proud of in Britain. But one of the problems in our society is that we have generations of young people who don't have the opportunities they deserve. Britain today faces a future that is more dangerous and more divided," he said.

Moreover, PM Sunak slammed the opposition Labour Party and its leader Keir Starmer, saying that they don't have a clear plan, adding that they would not take the bold action.

"Uncertain times call for a clear plan and bold action to chart a course to a secure future. Our plan will ensure new generations and our country meet the challenges of the uncertain world. Keir Starmer and Labour don't have a clear plan and won't take the bold action to navigate to a more secure future," he said in his post.

The UK Prime Minister highlighted that since democratic values are under threat, the Conservative Party will introduce a bold new model of national service for 18-year-olds.

"There's no doubt how democratic values are under threat. That is why we will introduce a bold new model of national service for 18-year-olds, to be spent either in a competitive, full-time military commission over twelve months, or with one weekend per month. Volunteering in roles within the community, like delivering prescriptions and food to infirm people, or in search and rescue," he stated in his post.

He assured that under this move, young people will make Britain more secure.

"Young people will gain valuable skills, make our country more secure and build a stronger national culture. This ambition benefits our country and our young people alike. Just look at Sweden, where 80 per cent of young people completing national service say they'd recommend it to their friends," he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Sunak called for a surprise general election on July 4 in a statement outside Downing Street.

Clarifying his call for snap elections in the country, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he set July 4 as the date for polls so that people can decide whether they want to build on the progress that the country has made or go back to square one with "no plan and no certainty."

