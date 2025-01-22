Lack of educational institutions in PoGB demands urgent action

Gilgit [PoGB], January 22 : Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) is grappling with severe challenges in its education sector, which are hindering the development of its youth, according to Pamir Times.

A significant issue is the lack of educational institutions, especially in remote and rural areas, where resources and infrastructure remain scarce. Many schools and colleges face issues such as inadequate buildings, limited facilities, and a critical shortage of qualified teachers, resulting in a decline in the quality of education, Pamir Times reported.

The region's geographical challenges, including hilly terrain and isolated locations, further complicate the situation. Long distances and the absence of proper transportation discourage families from sending their children to school, making regular attendance difficult, Pamir Times reported.

Financial constraints also pose a substantial hurdle for students. Many families in PoGB cannot afford the expenses associated with education, and there are limited scholarship opportunities available. Moreover, educational institutions in the region lack modern facilities, leaving students at a disadvantage compared to their peers in other provinces.

Pamir Times highlighted the pressing need for students from PoGB to access the same scholarship schemes available to children from other provinces. This would help reduce financial barriers and provide more opportunities for higher education.

To address these issues, experts are calling on provincial governments to improve school infrastructure, particularly in remote areas. Recruitment of more teachers is also necessary to fill vacancies and improve the quality of education. Incorporating modern teaching methods and technology can help bridge the gap, ensuring that students receive a quality education to prepare them for future success, Pamir Times reported.

Adding to the region's challenges, residents of Baghardu, a locality in the Skardu district, recently held a protest over frequent and unplanned power outages. These outages disrupt daily life and significantly impact the education system.

Despite the hurdles, there is a growing call for reforms to ensure PoGB's youth can access the education they deserve, paving the way for their future development and success.

