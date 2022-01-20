Lahore blast: Police find traces of high-intensity explosives

An unidentified man placed high-intensity explosives weighing between one and 1.5 kilograms in Lahore's Anarkali area which caused Thursday's blast leading to the death of three people and injuring 26, reported local media.

SSP Investigation Imran Kishwer said that "high-intensity explosives" were at the explosion site.

He also confirmed that an unidentified man placed high-intensity explosives weighing between one and 1.5 kilograms in the area. It is, however, yet to be investigated who he was, according to Samaa TV.

The device was triggered remotely, said Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif.

Forensic teams are searching the site for ball bearings and other evidence and police officials are trying to obtain footage from Safe City cameras installed in the neighbourhood as well, according to Samaa TV.

Yasmeen Rashid, Punjab Health Minister, said two people died, but Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif confirmed to reporters that at least three people have been killed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also sought a report from the provincial Punjab government.

The Director-General of the police has been instructed by Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to submit a complete investigation report on the explosion.

The explosion in Lahore's New Anarkali Bazaar jolted several shops. The area is located at the centre of Lahore and a huge number of shops are in the market.

( With inputs from ANI )

