Lahore businessman abducted in Karachi reaches home safely: Police

Karachi [Pakistan], July 29 : A Lahore businessman, who was abducted from Karachi earlier last week, has returned to his home safely, Dawn reported, quoting police.

Zulfiqar Ahmed, who is the managing director of Paracha Textile Mills and Mezan Group, was allegedly abducted by unknown armed men on July 23, police said on Sunday.

Mezan Group is one of Pakistan's leading Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, offering a range of products including edible oil, beverages, and tea.

According to Dawn, South-DIG Syed Asad Raza has confirmed that Ahmed reached his home in Lahore.

Earlier, a two-judge bench headed by Justice Kausar Sultana Hussain heard the case on July 25, after Anber Zulfiqar, the abductee's wife, had petitioned the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking the whereabouts of the businessman, as per Dawn.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to several authorities, including the Ministry of the Interior and the Inspector General of Police, regarding the whereabouts of businessman Zulfiqar Ahmed.

According to Dawn, in her petition, Ahmed's wife had said that the vehicle of her husband was intercepted by a double cabin vehicle on Mauripur Road near Agra Taj and eight armed men abducted him and his friend on July 23. However, they later set Qaiser free.

The petitioner claimed that she and her family approached various law enforcement agencies, including police, but they had expressed ignorance about the incident.

She further stated that a written complaint was also submitted to the Kalri SHO for registration of an FIR, but to no avail.

The petitioner expressed apprehension that her husband might be framed in forged cases or killed in a "staged encounter by the respondents" since he had not been produced before any court as yet.

