Lahore: Expulsion of Baloch student at Punjab University sparks outrage

Lahore [Pakistan], August 20 : Baloch Siddique Azad, Secretary General of the Baloch People's Congress, has condemned the expulsion of Sadia Baloch, a student from Dera Ghazi Khan, by Punjab University.

Baloch was expelled following her participation in and speeches at meetings organized by the Baloch Solidarity Committee in Balochistan.

Azad criticised the university's actions as "narrow-minded" and indicative of a "colonial mentality."

In a statement, Azad denounced the university's decision as a "biased and anti-educational move" and demanded a review of the expulsion. The university contends that Baloch used its platform to "pollute students' minds against state institutions" and damage its reputation.

Sadia Baloch argued that the suspension order, dated June 14, was issued only after she participated in a protest in Raaji Muchi.

She pointed out discrepancies in the timing of the notice, which she received on August 12, 2024, and claimed that no charge sheet was provided before the suspension.

The situation escalated when Baloch challenged her suspension in the Lahore High Court.

Justice Shakil Ahmed has directed Punjab University's Vice Chancellor and Head of Security, Colonel R. Ubaid, to promptly issue Baloch's roll number slip and provide detailed comments in response to the court's request within one week.

This development underscores ongoing tensions between educational institutions and political dissenters in Pakistan, raising critical questions about academic freedom and political expression.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor