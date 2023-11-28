Lahore High Court directs markets and restaurants for early closure amid surge in smog

Lahore [Pakistan], November 28 : The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered officials on Tuesday to shut down all businesses by 10 p.m. every day in an attempt to combat the city's rising pollution levels, ARY News reported.

In a thorough series of environmental petitions, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court instructed authorities to compel the closing of all marketplaces, eateries, and other enterprises by 10 p.m.

The Punjab Chief Secretary and the CCPO Lahore have been instructed by the court to see to it that the court's directives are carried out. The Punjab government has also been instructed by the LHC to notify banks and workplaces about the two-day work-from-home policy, according to ARY News.

Lahore, the second-biggest city in Pakistan, was once again named the most polluted city in the world on Tuesday, despite government attempts to lessen the city's harmful pollution.

According to Swiss company IQAir, Lahore topped a real-time ranking of the most polluted cities in the world at roughly 1 p.m., with an air quality index (AQI) of 353.

An AQI value of 150-200 is deemed unhealthy, 201-300 is more detrimental, and any number beyond 300 is seen as exceedingly dangerous. Wintertime air density is higher than summertime air density, which leads to the downward movement of airborne pollutants and other harmful particles.

The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday announced that schools, colleges and all other educational institutes will remain closed in 10 districts of Punjab for an additional two days, as the smog situation continues to worsen in the city, ARY News reported.

The chief minister stated that the decision will be applicable to the divisions of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, and Sahiwal during a news conference in Lahore.

He also announced that 10,000 students would receive electric motorcycles on a subsidised basis and that air-purifying towers would be erected in Lahore.

