Lahore High Court flags unchecked construction, rising pollution levels

Lahore [Pakistan], November 22 : The Lahore High Court on Friday voiced concern over what it described as excessive construction across the city, calling it a major contributor to rising pollution levels, according to Dawn. Justice Shahid Karim made the observations while hearing multiple petitions related to smog and environmental degradation, noting that the issue required far stronger institutional action.

During the proceedings, Justice Karim said the anti-smog gun would be ineffective in the current conditions and pointed out that the environment department possessed broad authority "only if it chooses to use them." He added that Lahore's worsening Air Quality Index was also linked to smoke-emitting vehicles, underscoring how multiple sources were feeding into the city's pollution crisis.

Building on these concerns and citing reports cited by Dawn, the judge directed that environmental squads be visibly deployed on major roads for the next two weeks. He observed that vehicles arriving from Karachi were producing heavy smoke and raising AQI levels along the GT Road.

He further remarked that many vehicles on the roads were still emitting smoke despite regulations meant to curb such violations.

Justice Karim then broadened the scope of the hearing by seeking a report on the failure to enforce time limits on commercial activity, highlighting gaps in implementation.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the Water and Sanitation Authority over the slow installation of water meters. He instructed the authority to submit an updated progress report, stressing that administrative delays were impeding environmental improvements.

In another observation reported by Dawn, the judge requested details on the Miyawaki forests planted in areas such as Johar Town.

During the hearing, a counsel for the Parks and Horticulture Authority assured the court that "if the authority cut even a single tree, he would resign," a statement that came amid concerns about green cover preservation.

Emphasising the need for stronger measures, Justice Karim remarked that "only stern actions can bring improvement," signalling that enforcement, rather than new policy, was the immediate priority to address Lahore's pollution challenges.

The court will resume the hearing on November 28.

