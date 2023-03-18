Lahore High Court grants protective bail to Imran Khan in 9 cases

Lahore [Pakistan], March 18 : The Lahore High Court approved the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran khan in 9 out of 10 cases, ARY News reported.

Khan, who will appear in court today for the Toshakhana case, received protective bail in nine cases by the two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) led by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

The protective bail was approved for five cases in Islamabad and three cases in Lahore. Imran Khan secured bail in the cases filed in Lahore till March 27, whereas, the protective bail in five cases in Islamabad was approved till March 24.

Moreover, the court also approved Khan's bail in the Sarwar Road police station case, according to ARY News.

The high court also permitted the police to interrogate Imran Khan. The petition against the police operation was wrapped up by the court after directing the PTI to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

Meanwhile, in an interview with France 24 on Thursday night, Imran asserted that he would appear before the Islamabad sessions court in person on March 18 in Toshakhana case.

"Yes, of course, I'm going to court on the 18th," Imran said when the host asked him if would be going to court tomorrow, adding, "And they knew it."

Earlier on Friday, the former prime minister filed yet another petition in the IHC challenging the verdict of the trial court. In the plea, Imran prayed that the trial court's order be set aside and his arrest warrants be suspended "till the final disposal of the petition" so that the PTI chief could appear in court on March 18, Dawn reported.

During the hearing, Imran's lawyer Khawaja Haris submitted an undertaking by his client, assuring that the PTI chief would appear in court on March 18.

At the outset of the hearing, the court inquired about the basis on which the trial court rejected the undertaking provided by Imran to which Haris said the trial court stated that non-bailable warrants could not be cancelled.

The lawyer also stated that Imran had security concerns.

"I have been informed by the administration that security arrangements were being made. The trial court judge has also issued orders in this regard and I will ensure this as well," Justice Farooq said.

He also warned that contempt of court proceedings could be initiated against Imran if he violated the undertaking submitted, according to dawn.

"My client will appear in court tomorrow no matter what happens," Imran's lawyer replied.

Subsequently, Justice Farooq suspended Imran's arrest warrants till the sessions court's hearing tomorrow and stopped Islamabad police from "harassing" him.

