Lahore-Multan bus-trailer collision leaves hostess dead, injures 14

Khanewal [Pakistan], December 13 : A bus hostess was killed, and at least 14 passengers were injured on Saturday after a passenger bus collided with a trailer near the Makhdoom Pur Interchange on the M-4 Motorway, triggering a large-scale rescue operation, ARY News reported.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the emergency control room received an alert about a serious crash involving a bus travelling from Lahore to Multan.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they found several passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicle, according to ARY News.

Rescue personnel worked swiftly to evacuate everyone trapped inside the bus. Nine injured passengers were given first aid at the accident site, while five others were found to be in critical condition. The bus hostess died on the spot due to the impact of the collision.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and all injured passengers to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kabirwala.

A spokesperson for the Motorway Police said preliminary findings indicate the accident was caused by the bus driver's negligence and drowsiness. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

In a separate incident earlier this week, a four-year-old child was killed after being run over by a water tanker in the Farid Colony area of Orangi Town. The incident, reported by ARY News, was the third heavy traffic accident recorded in the area on Wednesday.

Police said the child, identified as Sufiyan, died on the spot. The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Momin Abad Police Station in the Faqeer Colony area.

The tanker driver fled the scene following the incident, while police took the vehicle into custody and launched a search to trace the driver.

Both incidents have once again highlighted concerns over road safety and the growing number of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles.

