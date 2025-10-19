Lahore ranks second most polluted city globally with "very unhealthy" AQI of 189

Lahore [Pakistan], October 19 : Lahore was ranked the second most polluted city in the world in terms of air quality on Sunday, according to air quality monitoring platform IQAir, Dawn reported.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measures the concentration of pollutants in the air, including fine particulate matter (PM2.5), coarse particulate matter (PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), and ozone (O3). Any IQAir AQI above 150 is considered "unhealthy", and above 200 is "very unhealthy," Dawn added.

The AQI reading for Lahore stood at a very unhealthy 189, Dawn reported. Additionally, levels of PM2.5 were measured at 109 microgrammes per cubic metre of air (mg/m³), 21.8 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual PM2.5 guidelines. PM2.5 particles measure 2.5 micrometres or less and are small enough to be absorbed into the bloodstream upon inhalation, IQAir noted.

The platform advised residents to "avoid outdoor exercise, run air purifiers and prioritise wearing masks," and also recommended "closing all windows to avoid dirty air from outdoors," Dawn reported.

Lahore has historically faced smog and poor air quality during the winter months.

Around the same period last year, the city's AQI peaked at 394 amid a smog crisis mainly caused by crop residue burning and industrial emissions, leading to health issues such as coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin infections.

To combat this year's smog, the Punjab government introduced 'smog guns'. Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the devices were already in use across Lahore.

"Through this modern machine, tiny droplets of water are sprayed into the air to combat smog," she explained. "The water mist helps clean pollution and dust particles present in the atmosphere. This modern machinery is also being used in countries like China and others to reduce smog."

