Lahore residents face continued hardship in monsoon, despite administration's promises

Lahore [Pakistan], August 11 : The poor condition of road infrastructure in Lahore is now becoming a major concern for the local people despite being a major city in Pakistan, Lahore currently witnesses flooded streets amid the monsoon season.

This is causing problems for daily-wage workers and families, as they cannot gather essentials or earn wages. Most businesses and markets are also affected by the heavy rains.

A local auto-rickshaw driver, Hassan, has criticized the federal government and leaders like Shehbaz and Nawaz Sharif for ignoring the poor condition of roads in Lahore.

Hassan said, "I want to ask the government and leaders to look at the condition of the roads and the flood situation. We are struggling here on the streets. We are struggling here on the streets when all of you are enjoying luxurious amenities."

He expressed frustration over the lack of attention from the authorities, saying, "We have never seen leaders like you struggling in these flooded streets. And you are not at all shameful and remain ignorant of our issues."

Further, Shakeel a local citizen from Lahore stated, "Our CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is reportedly spending huge sums of money and despite that, this is the condition of the roads. I believe our hard-earned money is being wasted, or spent in the wrong place. If the money had been spent in the right place we would received basic facilities.

"We see huge posters of these politicians. But despite everything I have not seen a single street which is not flooded. I have been witnessing hospitals that have been flooded which is a major concern for patients. Local NGOs are trying to help the people on the streets." he added.

Another resident mentioned that he was returning from an elite society of Lahore but nothing was different there, as that part of the city also was witnessing flooded streets. "My bike has stopped functioning and that happens only when the streets are flooded severely and we are struggling.

"This is the sports centre of this city and people from all over travel here for their needs. I would request our CM who used to make big promises of development to come out in the streets and look how are the people struggling," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor