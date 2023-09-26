Lakshmi Manchu seeks Lord Ganpati’s blessings at Andheri Cha Raja in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 26 Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who is known for films such as ‘Monster’, ‘Lakshmi Bomb’, ‘Maranthen Mannithen’, ‘Jhummandi Naadam’ and ‘Kadal’, took a break from her busy schedule to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at Andheri Cha Raja in Mumbai.

For the special occasion, the actress donned a baby pink coloured saree adorned with delicate floral prints, paired elegantly with a mint coloured blouse with intricate silver embroidery, kept her tresses tied up and rounded up her look with sharp earrings.

Speaking about her visit to Andheri Cha Raja, Lakshmi Manchu said, "It's truly an incredible experience to be here at Andheri Cha Raja, seeking the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha. His presence provides me with the strength and determination to overcome any hurdles in my life and career. I did a small puja at home as well”.

Of late, the actress has been travelling frequently between Hyderabad and Mumbai for her work commitments.

She is currently busy with the post-production work of her upcoming film, 'Agninakshatram', where she takes on the challenging role of a cop.

“This year is special because I got to experience Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai which is literally the home to this festival. It is truly larger than life and there is festivity in the air in Mumbai. I'm currently caught up with the post-production of 'Agninakshatram,' a project that is close to my heart, and I'm confident that Bappa's blessings will guide us to create a memorable film”, the actress added.

Lakshmi was last seen in the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film, ‘Monster’ and was lauded for her stellar performance.

