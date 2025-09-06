Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM in cabinet reshuffle
By ANI | Updated: September 6, 2025 07:05 IST2025-09-06T07:01:26+5:302025-09-06T07:05:04+5:30
London [UK], September 6 (ANI/ WAM): Following the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has initiated a major cabinet reshuffle.
In the shake-up, Yvette Cooper was named foreign minister. She replaces David Lammy, who will now serve as deputy prime minister and justice minister, according to a cabinet statement.
At the same time, Shabana Mahmood, the current justice minister, will take over Cooper's former role as home secretary, which includes managing issues like illegal migration. (ANI/ WAM)
