Land, air and sea — India works closely with Sri Lanka as 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' goes full throttle

Colombo, Nov 29 Two MI-17V5 helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) touched down in Sri Lanka Saturday evening to bolster ongoing Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts as the island nation continues to face extensive flooding, landslides, and severe disruption to essential services across multiple districts.

The two IAF helicopters brought essential Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies and personnel to support relief operations in Sri Lanka as India's 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' gathered full steam, responding swiftly to the emerging humanitarian needs in the neighbouring country.

The helicopters will work closely with the Lankan authorities in search and rescue missions, the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated.

Two Chetak helicopters also joined INS Vikrant - currently in Colombo for the International Fleet Review 2025 (IFR) - with Lankan Air Force members for search and rescue operations as India continues to work closely with Sri Lanka to support relief and assistance efforts amidst extensive damage throughout the island nation.

Heron UAVs from the INS Vikrant are also being used in rescue and search operations.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday declared a State of Public Emergency effective immediately, under the Public Security Ordinance.

The local media quoted Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe as saying that the Extraordinary Gazette aims at protecting public safety and ensuring rapid disaster response as the island nation faces one of its worst weather-related crisis with widespread floods, landslides and infrastructure damage impacting thousands of people across the country.

Samarasinghe maintained that almost all areas of the country have been affected by the adverse weather conditions.

As Sri Lanka continues to struggle with the severe aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) confirmed that the death toll has climbed to 123 over the past few days, according to local media reports on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka has set up an 'Emergency Help Desk' at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to provide all required assistance, including food and water, to passengers in need.

"Any Indian passenger in need of assistance may reach out to the emergency number," the High Commission stated in a post on X with further contact details.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath on Saturday expressed gratitude to India for the humanitarian assistance sent to the island nation under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu' following Cyclone Ditwah.

"Thank you, my friend, S. Jaishankar, for the assistance at this hard time," Herath posted on X.

Former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Ali Sabry also thanked India for the immediate cyclone relief.

"Thank you, India, for the urgent cyclone relief sent under Operation Sagar Bandhu. Sri Lanka remembers with gratitude the crucial support you extended during the 2022 economic crisis. Your friendship continues to make a meaningful difference," Sabry posted on X.

Continuing India's humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, an Indian Air Force plane carrying around 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, landed in Colombo on Saturday in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, which claimed several lives and left thousands affected.

The Indian Air Force had promptly deployed one C-130 and one IL-76 from Hindon Air Base in the early hours of Saturday, airlifting 21 tonnes of relief material along with over 80 NDRF personnel and eight tonnes of equipment to Colombo. Essential rations and critical supplies have been delivered to support affected communities.

"In this challenging moment, India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. Guided by its steadfast commitment to the 'Neighbourhood First' policy, India remains fully committed to supporting Sri Lanka during this difficult time. Further assistance will continue to be coordinated in consultation with the authorities of the Government of Sri Lanka as the situation evolves," read a statement issued by the Indian High Commission in Colombo.

