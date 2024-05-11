Landmine blast kills child, injures 5 in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 11 A child was killed, and five others were injured as a landmine left over from past wars went off in south Afghanistan's Zabul province, a local official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Shahr-e-Safa district on Friday evening when the children found a metallic object and played with it, which exploded while killing one on the spot and severely injuring five others, said Zabihullah Jawhar, the provincial police spokesman, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, Jawhar added.

Afghanistan is reportedly one of the most landmine-contaminated countries in the world, with dozens of people, mostly children, being killed and maimed every month.

Details are awaited.

