Landslide kills at least 20 in southern Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, July 22 At least 20 people were killed by a landslide in southern Ethiopia, local media reported on Monday.

The deadly landslide occurred on Monday morning at around 10:00 am local time in the Geze Gofa district in southern Ethiopia, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported.

Misikir Mitiku, chief administrator of the Geze Gofa district, said rescuers have so far recovered more than 20 bodies that were buried under the mud, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the death toll is likely to rise as rescue operations are currently underway at the landslide area.

