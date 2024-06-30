Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea

Seoul, June 30 Houses and roads were flooded Sunday as strong winds and heavy rain pounded the country, disrupting flights and passenger ships, and causing landslides and power outages in some areas, fire and provincial authorities said.

Due to heavy rain that began Saturday, 18 domestic flights were cancelled, and 13 domestic and international flights had been delayed at Jeju International Airport on the southern resort island of Jeju as of 10 a.m, Yonhap news agency reported.

Passenger ships connecting Incheon, west of Seoul, and nearby islands as well as those operating in South Jeolla Province were affected by the severe weather. Entry to five national parks in South Jeolla Province was also banned.

Power outages were reported in the southeastern cities of Changwon and Busan on Sunday morning, affecting more than 1,800 households.

In the central city of Daejeon, rocks tumbled a few meters down a hill before landing near a house. No casualties were reported.

A landslide at a construction site in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, swept over two nearby houses, prompting four residents to evacuate.

Most of the advisories on strong winds and heavy rains had been lifted as of 5 p.m.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast daytime temperatures to rise to above 30 C in most parts of the country Monday before monsoon season rains begin Tuesday.

