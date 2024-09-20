Lao weather bureau warns residents to prepare for floods

Vientiane, Sep 20 The weather bureau of Laos has issued a warning urging residents to prepare for potential flooding as rainstorms are forecast to sweep through some regions in the country.

Heavy rain accompanied by wind gusts will continue throughout the country from Friday to Sunday, bringing further risk of flooding and landslides, according to a report issued on Friday by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The weather bureau has advised people to be highly vigilant about potential flooding, particularly in the central and southern provinces.

Local authorities advised people to prepare to move their belongings and animals to safe places while tracking weather forecasts.

Over 176,000 people in 15 provinces across Laos have been hit by floods after days of continuous heavy rain caused by several storms since July 18.

In response, the Lao government, in coordination with the National Disaster Management Committee, has deployed national defence forces, local authorities, and volunteers to assist in the evacuation and relief efforts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor