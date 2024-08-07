Laos: 14 Indian youth rescued from cyber-scam centers

Vientiane [Laos], August 7 : The Indian Embassy in Laos rescued 14 Indian youth from cyber-scam centers in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ). It further said that officials are working tirelessly with Laos authorities to ensure their safe return back to India.

So far, 548 Indian youth have been rescued, according to the Indian Embassy in Laos.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Laos stated, "Embassy rescues 14 more Indian youth from cyber-scam centres in Golden Triangle SEZ. Our officials work tirelessly and closely with Lao authorities to ensure their safe return back to India. 548 Indian youth rescued so far. Important Advisory for Indian youth in thread below."

It also issued an advisory for Indian nationals regarding job offers in Laos. It asked Indian nationals not to put themselves at risk regarding any job offers which may be luring and forcing them into committing cyber scams.

While sharing the advisory on X, the Indian Embassy in Laos stated, "Indian youth advised NOT to put themselves at risk regarding any job offers in Lao PDR / Laos which may be luring and forcing them into committing cyber-scams. Do read and follow the enclosed Advisory carefully."

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Laos said, "Instances have come to our notice recently wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) also known as Laos."

"These fake jobs are for posts such as of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and cryptocurrency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos. Agents in places such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by taking a simple interview and the typing test, and are offering high salaries, hotel bookings along with return air tickets and visa facilitation," it added.

The Indian Embassy in Laos said that victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under "harsh and restrictive conditions."

In a statement, the Indian Embassy in Laos stated, "Victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions. At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture."

"In some other cases, Indian workers have been brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-cost jobs such as mining, wood factory, etc. In most cases, their handlers exploit them and endanger them in illegal work. A number of Indians have been rescued under very difficult conditions," it added.

The Indian Embassy noted that visas on arrival in Thailand or Laos do not permit employment and the Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals traveling to Laos on such visas. It may be noted that a tourist visa is to be used only for tourism purposes only.

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. During the meeting, Jaishankar had taken up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers.

Jaishankar also discussed the relief and rescue of Indians with the foreign ministers of Cambodia and Thailand.

In a post on X, he said, "During my call on the Prime Minister of Lao PDR, took up the issue of the trafficking of Indian nationals through cyber scam centers. Appreciate the ongoing cooperation of Lao PDR government in the rescue and relief of our citizens. Also discussed the matter with the Foreign Ministers of Cambodia and Thailand."

