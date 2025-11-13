Laos aims to boost agricultural production, strengthen competitiveness

Vientiane, Nov 13 Laos' Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has outlined measures to boost agricultural production and processing, aiming to increase competitiveness and add value to Laos products.

Speaking during the 10th ordinary session of the Lao National Assembly's ninth legislature on Thursday, Lao Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Linkham Douangsavanh reported steady growth in agricultural and forestry production in recent years, with several large-scale projects helping reduce imports and increase exports, Xinhua News Agency reported.

From 2021 to 2025, the export value of agricultural and forestry products averaged 1.57 billion US dollars per year. In the first 10 months of 2025, exports reached 1.54 billion dollars, surpassing the Lao National Assembly's annual target of 1.5 billion dollars.

Despite progress, Linkham acknowledged challenges including limited mechanization, low use of modern technology, inadequate irrigation, high production costs, weak supply chains, and underdeveloped infrastructure.

To tackle these challenges, the ministry has outlined several key measures, including developing policies to lower production costs and promote the use of advanced technology and innovation, and implementing detailed national strategies for crops, livestock, and aquaculture.

The ministry also plans to improve access to capital, market information, and essential inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, veterinary medicines, and machinery. In addition, it aims to promote modern, sustainable farming, while supporting investment in logistics, processing plants, storage facilities, and laboratories for pest and residue analysis.

Earlier in September, the first Lao National Youth Forum, themed "Youth-Led Climate Smart Agriculture and Climate-Resilient Food Systems," was held in Lao capital Vientiane, aiming to empower youth to drive the transformation of food systems toward sustainability.

According to the Vientiane Mai newspaper, the forum was attended by Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Xaynakhone Inthavong, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Laos Bakhodir Burkhanov, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative to Laos Kyung-Mee Kim, and other key stakeholders.

In his speech, Xaynakhone highlighted Laos' rapidly growing population, projected to reach 9 million by 2035. This growth will drive economic expansion but also increase demand for food, water, and land. The rise in urban areas, which converts agricultural land into residential zones, adds pressure on resources and food security, with climate change further compounding these challenges.

To address these issues, the Lao Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is focusing on transforming food systems. Key initiatives include promoting young farmers by offering training in sustainable agriculture, business management, and marketing, as well as supporting research on climate resilience in partnership with universities.

The ministry also encourages youth involvement in community development, provides scholarships and vocational training, and organizes periodic courses in agricultural technology, fostering a new generation of leaders in sustainable agriculture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor