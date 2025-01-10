Laos aims to foster progress in digital innovation

Vientiane, Jan 10 Laos' Ministry of Technology and Communications is continuing its efforts to advance digital innovation, aiming to build resilience and sustainable digital infrastructure for Laos.

Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara delivered a speech at a press conference marking Lao Digital Day on Friday, emphasising the importance of developing telecommunications and internet infrastructure.

The ministry will continue to develop high-quality telecommunication and internet systems in urban areas and expand them to remote areas.

The overall quality of the internet will be improved and high-speed use made available at a reasonable price, while all digital networks will be strengthened to enable enhanced use and connectivity across government and by members of the public.

In addition, steps will be taken to ensure a high level of cyber security.

The technology and communications sectors will continue to develop digital skills and create a workforce that is able to support digital transformation.

Boviengkham stressed the urgent need for digital transformation in Laos and recommended that all departments of government focus on the creation of a digital economy and create a digital system of public administration.

Boviengkham called on everyone to make full use of digital technology and the internet to benefit all areas of work in both the public and private sectors, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also advised responsibility in the use of social media platforms, and stressed the need for the rapid modernization and use of digital technology.

Last month, the sixth Laos Digital Forum held in Vientiane, focused on the transformative role of financial technology (fintech) and discussing its impact on the economic future of Laos, marking a milestone in the country's journey toward a digitally empowered economy.

The event brought together leaders from the Laos government, financial institutions, businesses, and technology innovators, focusing on opportunities to position Laos as an emerging player in the ASEAN digital economy, with fintech as a core enabler of growth, Lao Economic Daily reported on Thursday.

During the event, the Laos Central Bank, the Bank of the Lao PDR (BOL), provided significant updates on the regulatory landscape. The participants discussed the newly approved Payment Settlement System Law and Banking Law.

