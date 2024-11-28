Laos capital aims to become green city by 2030

Vientiane, Nov 28 Laos has unveiled the Green City Action Plan for 2023-2030 in its capital, Vientiane, with the goal of transforming the city into a sustainable, climate-resilient, and eco-friendly urban environment by 2030.

The plan focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving waste management, conserving resources, and protecting biodiversity to tackle challenges such as rising pollution, traffic congestion, and climate vulnerability, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Lao National TV on Thursday.

Vientiane is experiencing rapid growth. However, this expansion has led to challenges such as rising waste levels, increased road traffic and accidents, pollution, and greater vulnerability to climate change.

