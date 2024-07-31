Laos considers wage increase for low-income workers amid inflation

Vientiane, July 31 Laos' Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare discussed a pay rise for low-income workers in the manufacturing, services and agriculture sectors.

According to the ministry's report on Wednesday, the wage increase was being considered as a cost-of-living adjustment to match the spiralling cost of goods and services across the country.

The Laos government and businesses are operating on a very tight budget while having to cope with continuing rises in the price of fuel and all other products, and the depreciation of Lao kip, all of which negatively impact the economy and livelihoods of workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

In light of the situation, the ministry, the Laos Federation of Trade Unions and the Laos National Chamber of Commerce and Industry are discussing ways to resolve the problem of the low minimum wage and how to get more people into employment and boost productivity, especially in the manufacturing industry.

Solutions are being formulated to benefit workers, employers and the general interests of the state, which will be submitted to the Prime Minister's Office for consideration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor